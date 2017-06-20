La La Land
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
La La Land out on Blu-ray
From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more
Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oscars Chose Confrontation Over Escape
The first sign that La LaLand would not sweep Oscar night came early when it lost Best Costume to FantasticBeasts and Where to Find Them . But who could have predicted the embarrassingclimax: La La Land is announced for Best Picture—bu.. more
Feb 27, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions
The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more
Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Good Films Were Hard to Find in 2016
Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.15
Magic is an overused word, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with Crazy, Stupid, Love. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Natacha Atlas
A singer of Near Eastern descent who grew up in Europe, Natacha Atlas became a star of world music for her ambitious cross-referencing of Arabic, techno and hip-hop influences. With Mounqaliba, she continues to apply the caressing moan of h... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Stephanie Felchner Today in Milwaukee
The Fighter
Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life’s gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider’s tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews