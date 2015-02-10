RSS

La Mer

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Haertle

Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 10, 2015

One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more

May 16, 2012

blogimage18556.jpe

Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more

May 2, 2012

blogimage18484.jpe

The compelling beauty of La Mer, Debussy's most famous and widely performed score, dates from 1903, a time of great personal happiness following a divorce from his wife and new life with his mistress. The music abounds in the shaded... more

Apr 25, 2012

