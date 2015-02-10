La Mer
Festival City Symphony presents Sounds of the Sea
Festival City Symphony performs “Seascapes” with work by Wagner, Debussy and Bridge as part of its Symphony Sundays series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.15 at the Pabst Theater. more
MSO Shines Even Brighter in Carnegie Hall
One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more
Sophisticated MSO Readies for Carnegie Hall
Because of working abroad, last Saturday was the first opportunity this season I've had to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) conducted by Edo de Waart. Every music director sculpts an orchestra over time. Through player changes... more
Debussy's Lush 'La Mer' at MSO
The compelling beauty of La Mer, Debussy's most famous and widely performed score, dates from 1903, a time of great personal happiness following a divorce from his wife and new life with his mistress. The music abounds in the shaded... more
