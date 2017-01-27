RSS

La Merenda

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM Eat/Drink

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more

Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Dining Preview

Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more

Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Dining Preview

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Dining Preview

SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more

Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Dining Preview

Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more

Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Dining Preview

In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

