La Merenda
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
More than Brats and Cheese
As food writer Lori Fredrich points out in her new book, Milwaukee Food: A History of Cream City Cuisine, Milwaukee is now in the culinary vanguard with urban farming, farm-to-table restaurants and locally sourced food. Fredrich provides a ... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:14 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
The New Sausage in Town
In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more
Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Engine Company No. 3
Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more
Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Serve. Taste. Give.
SERVE 60, a national initiative that challenges people to volunteer an hour of service, has inspired a friendly competition among local chefs. Chefs from Wolf Peach, Odd Duck, Rumpus Room, La Merenda more
Oct 23, 2013 12:57 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
La Merenda
Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more
Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Eat Local Resource Fair Expands
In its early years, the Eat Local Resource Fair at Milwaukee's Urban Ecology Center stressed the environmental, economic and health benefits of eating locally sourced foods, a message that fell on receptive ears. Now in its sixth year, the... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview