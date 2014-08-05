RSS

La Perla

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more

Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19694.jpe

Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES