Walker’s Point’s Inaugural Foodie Week
Greater Milwaukee is home to some of the brightest entrepreneurs sharing inspired, flavorful cuisines in unique, exciting ways. Lucky for us foodies, there are neighborhood events that allow us to try new venues without breaking the bank, s... more
Aug 5, 2014 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
