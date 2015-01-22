La Prosette
Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery
Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Narrating at the Pfister Hotel
When one thinks of Milwaukee’s Pfister Hotel, descriptions like “elegant,” “glamorous” and “lavish” come to mind. And though this brilliance has made the Pfister a jewel of our city, it is also unique because of its wonderful narra... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Harley’s Troubles: It’s Not State Taxes
Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments