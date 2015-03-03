RSS
La Santa Cecilia
March 5-11
Milwaukee bands The Bang Bang, Platinum Boys and Soup Moat celebrate new releases this week. more
Mar 3, 2015 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 6-12
The 1975, Best Of Milwaukee Party, Miltown Beatdown and more! more
Nov 4, 2014 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia
Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!