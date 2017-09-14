RSS

Lacey Muszynski

oscars.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/Oscarsonpierce

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

deepfriedgrilledcheese.jpg.jpe

The State Fair itself recognizes that food is the big draw for a lot of people, and encourages the innovation with the annual Sporkies awards. Eight finalists have been chosen, and the winner will be determined by a group of judges during t... more

Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM Brew City Booze

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

diningout_rare_a.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more

May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Dining Out

thirdcoastprovisions.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more

May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Brew City Booze

kohlerbeerfest.jpg.jpe

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

karlratzsch.jpg.jpe

When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

kabobsmain.jpg.jpe

Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more

Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

craftycowbcb.jpg.jpe

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more

Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Brew City Booze

milwaukeechophousebcb.jpg.jpe

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more

Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Brew City Booze

easytygersmallplatesmain.jpg.jpe

Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

masonstreetgrillbcb.jpg.jpe

As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more

Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Brew City Booze

engineco3brunch.jpg.jpe

The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more

Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Brew City Booze 3 Comments

comfortfoodmain.jpg.jpe

Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more

Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

wisconsinfoodieemmys.jpg.jpe

Thelocally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented atthe Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of OutstandingAchievement for Magazine Programming – Series for.. more

Dec 7, 2016 8:19 PM Around MKE

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exuding holiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for something warm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with your in-laws, there's a holiday dri... more

Nov 17, 2016 10:08 AM Brew City Booze

kozs.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more

Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

kozs.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans love their dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyal to their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar” isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies and warm, humble ... more

Nov 10, 2016 10:14 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

View more
diningout_grate.widea.jpg

Milwaukee restaurants were busy this month. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

oscars.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/Oscarsonpierce

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

brandyoldfashioneds.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

icecreamdrinks.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_thediplomat_a_byjean-gabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Dining Out

diningout_loveshack_a_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

The Love Shack on the border of the Third Ward and Walker’s Point, offers great tiki cocktails and fun Hawaiian small plates. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:17 PM Dining Out

laughingtaco.jpg.jpe

What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Dining Out

deepfriedgrilledcheese.jpg.jpe

The State Fair itself recognizes that food is the big draw for a lot of people, and encourages the innovation with the annual Sporkies awards. Eight finalists have been chosen, and the winner will be determined by a group of judges during t... more

Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM Brew City Booze

kristichuckel.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_dimoda_b.jpg.jpe

This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Dining Out

hoytbeergarden.jpg.jpe

A Shepherd Express guide to Milwaukee’s 10 best summer beer gardens. more

Jul 18, 2017 11:44 AM Summer Drink Guide 5 Comments

diningout_yokohama.jpg.jpe

Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Dining Out

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

summerfestfoodsmain.jpg.jpe

Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more

Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

diningout_pekingchef.jpg.jpe

A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more

May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

theoutsidermain.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

diningout_rare_a.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more

May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Dining Out

news1_compost.jpg.jpe

Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more

May 23, 2017 4:36 PM News Features

diningout_likklejamyka_a.jpg.jpe

Restaurants come and go. Milwaukee is no exception. Lacey Muszynski gives us the run-down of the latest new places to eat in our city as well as a list of upcoming and recent closings. more

May 23, 2017 2:40 PM Dining Out

thirdcoastprovisions.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more

May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Brew City Booze

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES