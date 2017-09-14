Lacey Muszynski
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Crazy New Foods at State Fair 2017
The State Fair itself recognizes that food is the big draw for a lot of people, and encourages the innovation with the annual Sporkies awards. Eight finalists have been chosen, and the winner will be determined by a group of judges during t... more
Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Bars
Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more
Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
A Karl Ratzsch Post-mortem
When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
The Best Restaurants in West Allis, Part Two
Part two of Lacey Muszynski's picks for the best restaurants in West Allis. more
Mar 30, 2017 1:46 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More
There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more
Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where to Make Your Valentine's Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is one of the busiest nights for restaurants. Make your reservations now—even for this weekend—because places book up early. Here are some of the Valentine's Day specials around MKE. more
Feb 9, 2017 10:28 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
New Year, New Digs: Renovations Happening all Around Milwaukee's Food Scene
As we enter the new year, a number of Milwaukee restaurants are going through major renovations. more
Jan 23, 2017 4:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee's Top Five Brunches
The tradition of not-quite-breakfast-not-quite-lunch is alive and well here in Wisconsin. more
Jan 12, 2017 9:20 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 3 Comments
10 MKE Restaurants to Get Your Comfort Food Fix
Whether it's stewed, deep fried or on a biscuit, there are plenty of restaurants where you can get your comfort food fix in Milwaukee. more
Dec 15, 2016 9:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
‘Wisconsin Foodie’ Wins Emmy
Thelocally produced independent television series “Wisconsin Foodie” has won an Emmy. The award was presented atthe Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmys on Dec. 3 in the category of OutstandingAchievement for Magazine Programming – Series for.. more
Dec 7, 2016 8:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
11 Dive Bars You Must Visit in Milwaukee
Milwaukeeans lovetheir dive bars. Every neighborhood has one—or seven—and locals are loyalto their favorites. Because of this local tavern culture, the term “dive bar”isn't a bad thing around here; instead it implies a warm, humble community.. more
Nov 10, 2016 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 6 Comments
New in Milwaukee: Fried Chicken, Sushi and Mac 'n' Cheese
Milwaukee restaurants were busy this month. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Small Plates, Pastry and Local Ingredients on the East Side, West Side and Walker's Point
The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Drinks Rule at The Love Shack (But Don't Forget Hawaiian Small Plates)
The Love Shack on the border of the Third Ward and Walker’s Point, offers great tiki cocktails and fun Hawaiian small plates. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:17 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Trendy Space and Classic Flavors at The Laughing Taco
What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Wisconsin's Cream Puff Tradition
Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
More Choices for Breakfast, Pizza and Polynesian, Plus Rebooting the Ambassador Hotel
This month in dining, the Ambassador Hotel revamps its drinking and dining options, a combined breakfast spot and art gallery opens in north Bay View and a new style of pizza comes to Milwaukee. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:26 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee Summer Beer Garden Guide
A Shepherd Express guide to Milwaukee’s 10 best summer beer gardens. more
Jul 18, 2017 11:44 AM Lacey Muszynski Summer Drink Guide 5 Comments
French Food in Washington Heights, Plus New Restaurants in Walker's Point and the East Side
Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
13 Must-try New Foods at Summerfest
Summerfest recently revealed this year's new food lineup, and there's practically a new item for each of the fest's 50 years in business. I was able to try some of the new foods at,Brew City Booze more
Jun 8, 2017 1:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Fox Point's Peking Chef is Worth the Drive
A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more
May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 2 Comments
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Downtown Dining Week Offers Budget Dining at Top Restaurants
Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week returns for its 12th year beginning Thursday, June 1. The highly anticipated event spans 8 days and includes 43 participating restaurants this year. more
May 24, 2017 1:56 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee Restaurants Work to Reduce Food Waste
Restaurants in Milwaukee are tackling food waste head on with many chefs and restaurant owners finding alternatives to throwing food in the trash because of their commitment to environmental concerns. more
May 23, 2017 4:36 PM Lacey Muszynski News Features
New in MKE: Openings and Closings on Milwaukee’s Dining Scene
Restaurants come and go. Milwaukee is no exception. Lacey Muszynski gives us the run-down of the latest new places to eat in our city as well as a list of upcoming and recent closings. more
May 23, 2017 2:40 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze