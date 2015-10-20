Ladders
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 22-28
Milwaukee’s Ladders and Doghouse Flowers celebrate new albums, while Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic and Craig Finn swing through town. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
YLLA Bend Jazz on Their Mathy Self-Titled Album
Milwaukee’s YLLA strike a middle ground between the jazz-drenched slash and burn of June of 44 and the heavy fusion of The Mars Volta. more
May 12, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Ladders Do Daytrotter
The easy-going folk-rock group Ladders became the latest in an ever-growing line of Milwaukee artists to be featured on the music site Daytrotter. The quartet ran through six songs for their leisurely Daytrotter session, including four from their .. more
Apr 3, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lady Cannon w/ Ladders @ Boone and Crockett
One of Milwaukee's most overlooked songwriters took the breath away from a rapt crowd at Boone and Crockett Monday night. more
Jan 27, 2015 4:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee