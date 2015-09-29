Lady Cannon
Watch Lady Cannon's Mournful "No Exceptions" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Martha Cannon has been takingher time on a follow-up to her debut album as Lady Cannon, 2012’s biting Whiskey Dear . There’s stillmore waiting ahead: Lady Cannon's sophomore album, Ourselves in Time, Through Utility , won’t.. more
Sep 29, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Lady Cannon w/ Ladders @ Boone and Crockett
One of Milwaukee's most overlooked songwriters took the breath away from a rapt crowd at Boone and Crockett Monday night. more
Jan 27, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Stream Lady Cannon's Latest Bathroom Sessions Track, "Go Try To"
Martha Cannon, the voice and songwriter behind the Milwaukee Americana project Lady Cannon, is currently at work on a follow-up to the group’s beautiful 2012 debut Whiskey Dear , with hopes of releasing a new record this year, but in the meantime .. more
Jan 6, 2014 Evan Rytlewski
Abalone Dots
Though the acoustic quartet Abalone Dots hails from a small town on the outskirts of Sweden, their music owes little debt to their homeland. Instead, the group draws from the rootsy, neo-traditional bluegrass of American acts like Nickel more
Sep 4, 2010
Be My Valentine at the Domes
An evening of music, light shows and chocolate, Valentine’s Day at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes is set against the domes’ ongoing “Westward Ho!” train show. With music by Ahvantsoul, a soul and R&B band featur more
Feb 14, 2010