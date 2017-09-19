RSS

Lady Gaga

Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Dear Ruthie

Museum of Wisconsin Art to open “A State of Fashion," an exhibit representing Wisconsin clothing and fashion design over many generations. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Hear Me Out

Withformer Democratic Party chief turned consultant Mike Tate hovering in the backgroundlike a nervous hen, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele delivered alight-on-substance preview of his 2016 county budget. Instead of holding thepresser a.. more

Sep 30, 2015 5:24 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Sep 24, 2015 3:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more

Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more

Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more

Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will  headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain .. more

Jan 10, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

Summerfest has announced its first 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur's latest album Artpop hasn't been a smash quite on the scale of her previous albums, The Fame Monster and Born This Way , but it still debuted at.. more

Dec 10, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

Before he reinvented himself as the electronic producer Zedd, Anton Zaslavski spent nearly a decade in his rock/metal band Dioramic, without much to show for it. The group played a few tours and signed to a more

Sep 11, 2013 12:45 AM Music Feature

As a music writer without a take on Lady Gaga, I feel a bit like a sports commentator with nothing to say about the Super Bowl. But at this point Lady Gaga has become the Coca-Cola of pop music, an institution so omnipresent, and so controlled in .. more

May 24, 2011 4:15 PM On Music

Few bands are more roundly despised than Nickelback, yet much of that hatred is misdirected. The masses don't necessarily hate Nickelback, per se, as much as they do music that sounds likeNickelback: any venomous post-grunge sung in a guttural gro.. more

Dec 7, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

Misted with sweat following a taxing dance routine for “Telephone,” Lady Gaga sat at a piano bench as the stage cleared and reached into her studded, black leather bra. “I don’t believe in plastic surgery, so some things just must more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

There’s nothing exceptional about Lady Gaga’s catchy Euro-pop throwbacks, but the 24-year-old singer packages them so sensationally that they nonetheless seem fresh and exciting. With an eccentric fashion sense and performance-art leanings more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Well, this must be frustrating. After years in the shadow of erstwhile rival Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera finally forged a clear identity of her own with 2006's Back to Basics, a double album that imaginatively updated classic swing and soul.. more

Jun 4, 2010 3:06 PM On Music

I love Lady Gaga’s fashion style. Like Elton John, especially in the 1970’s her music is not only what makes her famous. Her flamboyant creative style and limitless boundaries continue to surprise us with her fashion statements. more

Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Mar 15, 2010 1:31 PM On Music

Being surrounded by friends is the best way to go out, and Milwaukee’s White, Wrench, Conservatory (WWC), playing their last show five years to the date after their first gig at UW-Milwaukee’s 8th Note café, couldn’t have had a be more

Feb 15, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

New Orleans has always been America’s most unique city, nurturing great music from the days of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong through the present. Galactic, a contemporary Crescent City band, has second-line marching band rhythms and... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

