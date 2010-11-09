RSS

Lady Killer

blogimage6045.jpe

Nov 9, 2010 7:41 PM On Music

blogimage5433.jpe

The title of Cee-Lo Green's new mixtape Stray Bullets is a misnomer, suggesting a return to the paranoid gun play of the singer-rapper's Goodie Mob daysor, for that matter, a return to rap period. Instead, Stray Bullets builds on the soulful throw.. more

Jun 9, 2010 2:12 PM On Music

blogimage6045.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5433.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow,” which opened this weekend. A contemporary of Rembrandt va,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES