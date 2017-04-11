Lake Arts Project
Mentoring Hope for Young Artists
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora's Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty's dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff
Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
New York City Ballet Top Ballerina to Teach Master Classes at Milwaukee Ballet
Photo Courtesy Kent G Becker, Flickr CCLake Arts Project, Inc., in collaboration with MilwaukeeBallet School & Academy, will welcome Ashley Bouder, top principal dancerwith the New York City Ballet to Milwaukee on March 13. Bouder will teach
Mar 9, 2016 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
My Heart in My Hometown
Professional dance artist and choreographer Catey Ott Thompson reflects on returning home to Milwaukee after 17 years of a New York City-centered life.
Mar 8, 2016 9:52 AM Catey Ott Thompson Spring Arts Guide
Juniper Tar
There's no shortage of folk and roots bands paying tribute to a bygone era of American music; rarer are the groups that build on and truly advance America's roots-music tradition. Among the handful doing so locally is Juniper Tar, a five-pi...
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010