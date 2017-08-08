Lake Michigan
For Asian Carp, Next Stop Will be Lake Michigan
This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more
Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features 3 Comments
The Great Milwaukee Oil Spill of 1975: When 60,000 Gallons Were Dumped in Milwaukee Bay
There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more
Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee’s Hardest Working Boat: The Harbor Seagull
The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more
Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Rum Runner Shoot-out! A Prohibition Story
Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more
May 30, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Lake Michigan Beer Runners: A Prohibition Story
It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more
May 22, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Shark Week Milwaukee! The Time Two Fishermen Found a Shark in Lake Michigan
It was a typical Milwaukee spring morning in May 1969, whena pair of fishermen out trolling for Coho salmon about two miles off of thesouth shore spotted a seagull perched atop a piece of driftwood. The scene wasnothing much that would h.. more
Feb 6, 2017 3:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’
Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more
May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Environmental Coalition Says Waukesha Doesn’t Need Lake Michigan Water
Environmental groups are pushing back on the city of Waukesha’s claims that it must pipe in Lake Michigan water to solve its long-simmering radium problem. more
Jul 14, 2015 10:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more
Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Supervisor Jursik on the O’Donnell Park Sale: ‘It’s a Bad Deal’
The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Plein Air Shorewood Returns for Year Two
Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Parks Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Couture Site
A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more
Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Volunteers
Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more
Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso