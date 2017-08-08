RSS

Lake Michigan

carp.jpg.jpe

This summer, a commercial fisherman pulled a live, eight-pound silver carp from the Calumet River near Chicago; a warning sign that invasive species of Asian carp might be making their way into Lake Michigan. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

hannah.jpg.jpe

There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more

Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

seagull.jpg.jpe

The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more

Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

boat.jpg.jpe

Just as the money to be made in bootlegging (transportingillegal liquor across land) during Prohibition led to bigger automobile enginesand cars capable of out-gunning the cops, the lure of rum-running (transportingillegal booze across w.. more

May 30, 2017 3:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

smithprohibition.jpg.jpe

It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more

May 22, 2017 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

shark.jpg.jpe

It was a typical Milwaukee spring morning in May 1969, whena pair of fishermen out trolling for Coho salmon about two miles off of thesouth shore spotted a seagull perched atop a piece of driftwood. The scene wasnothing much that would h.. more

Feb 6, 2017 3:29 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

tap-water-healthydebatesdotcom.jpg.jpe

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

conniff_leaves_detail_web.jpg.jpe

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more

May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Visual Arts

tap-water-healthydebatesdotcom.jpg.jpe

Environmental groups are pushing back on the city of Waukesha’s claims that it must pipe in Lake Michigan water to solve its long-simmering radium problem. more

Jul 14, 2015 10:01 PM News Features 3 Comments

news_lakeshore.jpg.jpe

Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more

Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_topcityforsinglewomen.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For all the single ladies, DatingAdvice.com hasoffered some help by putting together a list of the top 15 cities with the highestconcentrations of single men. It just so happens that Milwaukee comes in at 11,with 101,368 bachelors on the market.. more

Dec 3, 2014 4:32 PM Around MKE

news_odonnellpark.jpg.jpe

WW Photos

The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM News Features 2 Comments

chrisablele.jpg.jpe

Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more

Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM News Features 2 Comments

ae.jpg.jpe

Though many artists will always prefer the climate-controlled convenience of the studio, a growing number of painters are taking their canvases outdoors. Credit the rising popularity of plein air painting in part to the old-fashioned allure... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:26 PM A&E Feature

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with stations promotions director Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine Silk Exotic's latest effort to bring another strip club Downtown. Are the strip club and its supporters exploiting .. more

Jan 15, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more

Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM News Features

expressso.jpg.jpe

True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more

Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Expresso

539519_10150608227642623_1811374605_n.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more

Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Expresso

gov-scott-walker.jpg.jpe

We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more

Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES