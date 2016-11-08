Lake Park Bistro
Taste of the World: A Global Dining Experience
Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
At Ease at Easy Tyger
“Easy” is the operative word for the experience at the recently opened Easy Tyger. You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the ambiance and the pleasant manner of the staff. The Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. Th... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:55 PM Mary Gleason Dining Out
Milwaukee: La Petite France
Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more
Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Talley’s Folly At Summerstage
TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more
Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: April 3 - 9
Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more
Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Birthday for Bartolotta
Has it been 20 years already? March was the 20th anniversary of the original Ristorante Bartolotta’s opening in the old heart of Wauwatosa. It is still housed in the late 19th-century Cream City brick former Pabst tavern more
Apr 11, 2013 6:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Five Little Very Popular Monkeys
At only a little over 1-1/2 years old, my daughter is still only half as old as she needs to be to see her first First Stage show. It's great that one of the best children's theatre company's in the country is opening itself up to shows for t.. more
Nov 3, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Creating the Wedding of Your Dreams
Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Lake Park Bistro
The elegantly designed pavilion in Lake Park, perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, has incomparable views that no Milwaukee restaurant can match. The largely French menu lives up to the reputation of that national cuisine... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Milwaukee's Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Buying
Lake Park Bistro 3133 E.Newberry Blvd. 414-962-6300 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
Short Orders (Lake Park Bistro)
Thebiggest local restaurant news of 2008 would have to be Adam Siegel’sJames Beard Award as Best Chef of the Midwest. Siegel is chef decuisine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as well as ,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Brewers pick up Mike Cameron's option
I, for one, would have been shocked had we not done so, but the longer it went on, the more everyone began to question whether we would. It's now official. Tom H has a bunch of quotes from Melvin and Cameron, so I'm giving you the whole thing:Brew.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
FRENCH RESTAURANT
Coquette Cafe 316 N. Milwaukee St. 291-2655 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008
Pezzettino Gives Away Digital Covers Album
Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Bro.. more
