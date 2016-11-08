RSS

Lake Park Bistro

totw_landingpage.jpg.jpe

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_easytiger_a.jpg.jpe

“Easy” is the operative word for the experience at the recently opened Easy Tyger. You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the ambiance and the pleasant manner of the staff. The Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. Th... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:55 PM Dining Out

1382254_10151895021523116_175729598_n.jpg.jpe

Bastille Days’ 34th installment features old favorites as well as many new offerings in food and entertainment. more

Jul 7, 2015 8:37 PM A&E Feature

talley.jpg.jpe

TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more

Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

stvincent.jpg.jpe

Food and wine tastings are a dime a dozen around the city, as are food and beer tastings. For its annual SoundBites fundraiser, though, 88Nine RadioMilwaukee has more

Apr 2, 2014 4:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

dining.jpg.jpe

Has it been 20 years already? March was the 20th anniversary of the original Ristorante Bartolotta’s opening in the old heart of Wauwatosa. It is still housed in the late 19th-century Cream City brick former Pabst tavern more

Apr 11, 2013 6:58 PM Dining Preview

At only a little over 1-1/2 years old, my daughter is still only half as old as she needs to be to see her first  First Stage show. It's great that one of the best children's theatre company's in the country is opening itself up to shows for t.. more

Nov 3, 2012 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage18546.jpe

Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The elegantly designed pavilion in Lake Park, perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, has incomparable views that no Milwaukee restaurant can match. The largely French menu lives up to the reputation of that national cuisine... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

Lake Park Bistro 3133 E.Newberry Blvd. 414-962-6300 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage4550.jpe

Thebiggest local restaurant news of 2008 would have to be Adam Siegel’sJames Beard Award as Best Chef of the Midwest. Siegel is chef decuisine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as well as ,Dining Out more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I, for one, would have been shocked had we not done so, but the longer it went on, the more everyone began to question whether we would. It's now official. Tom H has a bunch of quotes from Melvin and Cameron, so I'm giving you the whole thing:Brew.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2045.jpe

Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Coquette Cafe 316 N. Milwaukee St. 291-2655 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

blogimage4550.jpe

Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Bro.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES