Lake Park Summer Stage

Performing Arts Weekly: June 29-June 5, 2017
Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Dancing for Water’s Sake
“We take our name, DanceCircus, from the ancient Roman word circus , which means ‘circle,’" says the ensemble’s artistic director, Betty Salamun. “Our programs reflect the more contemporary meaning of circle: an area of action or influen.. more
Jun 21, 2017 6:36 PM John Jahn Around MKE
The Mechanic
A Latin American drug lord is whisked from his private runway to his gated mansion, surrounded at all times by heavily armed bodyguards. But in The Mechanic, a remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson flick, no one is safe from Arthur Bishop (Jas... more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews