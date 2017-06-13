RSS

Lake Park

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

One of Milwaukee’s maritime treasures is once again open tothe public. The North Point Lighthouse, located in Lake Park, reopened lastweekend after being closed for repairs since January. The lighthouse is openfor tours on Saturdays and Su.. more

Apr 11, 2017 5:51 PM Around MKE

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more

Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more

Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week wh.. more

Aug 25, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more

Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Around MKE

A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM News 14 Comments

Bob Israel

The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Real Estate category more

Nov 13, 2012 10:45 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

Take a stroll, view a lighthouse, play golf and visit an Indian mound—these are all activities that can be enjoyed in one famous Milwaukee County park. Along the shores of Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side lies Lake Park, an expansive.... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

As a side project entirely his own, Wauekesha Civic Theatre Managing Artistic Director John Cramer is looking to stage a production of the classic musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.Cramer’s Alley Cat Enterprises is trying to raise funds f.. more

Feb 8, 2012 5:12 AM Theater

After the final perfomance of itâs latest Summer one-act offering, Pink Banana Theatre will be hosting a Meat--er . . . that isÂ Meet and Greet BBQÂ (veggie burgers available) with cast and crew. Sounds like kind of a cool way to close-out the.. more

Jun 12, 2011 10:49 AM Theater

The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians met every demand the United States imposed on them. They learned English, adopted Christianity and established farms and democratic institutions. And yet they were forced from New England and New York... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee county zoo is open 365 days a year, including holidays like Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, the zoo is giving free admission to Milwaukee County residents with I.D. today, offering the perfect opportunity for families more

Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As Wisconsinites, we’remembers of an exclusive alliance of states fortunate to touc Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

