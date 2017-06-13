Lake Park
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
North Point Lighthouse Reopens to the Public
One of Milwaukee’s maritime treasures is once again open tothe public. The North Point Lighthouse, located in Lake Park, reopened lastweekend after being closed for repairs since January. The lighthouse is openfor tours on Saturdays and Su.. more
Apr 11, 2017 5:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Restrictions, Offensive Beer Names and Rolling Stone's Year-End List
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly opinion roundtable, Matt Wild and I discuss the latest chapter of Milwaukee County's ongoing Pokemon Go saga. The county is trying to prevent another influx of augmented reality game players in its parks .. more
Dec 8, 2016 10:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: More Pokemon, a Strip Club Scandal and JS Attribution Errors
This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more
Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Pokemon Go and the Disappearing Journal Sentinel Archives
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week wh.. more
Aug 25, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Is Milwaukee County Parks Shutting Down the City’s Favorite Pokemon Go Destination?
Historic Lake Park has been thenumber one Milwaukee destination for players of the popular mobile game PokémonGo, but that may soon change.Milwaukee County Parks is reportedlyattempting to temporarily shut down all Poké Stops, Poké Gyms .. more
Aug 24, 2016 7:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
Milwaukee's 'Central Park'
Take a stroll, view a lighthouse, play golf and visit an Indian mound—these are all activities that can be enjoyed in one famous Milwaukee County park. Along the shores of Lake Michigan on Milwaukee's East Side lies Lake Park, an expansive.... more
Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
Free, Outdoor Shakespeare in June
June features not one, but two free outdoor productions of Shakespearean works. The better known of the two productions is Macbeth, which is being staged by Optimist Theatre. There is little that could be said here about Macbeth that hasn't... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
The Cost Of The Show
As a side project entirely his own, Wauekesha Civic Theatre Managing Artistic Director John Cramer is looking to stage a production of the classic musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.Cramer’s Alley Cat Enterprises is trying to raise funds f.. more
Feb 8, 2012 5:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grilling Out With The Banana
After the final perfomance of itâs latest Summer one-act offering, Pink Banana Theatre will be hosting a Meat--er . . . that isÂ Meet and Greet BBQÂ (veggie burgers available) with cast and crew. Sounds like kind of a cool way to close-out the.. more
Jun 12, 2011 10:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Red Brethren: The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians and the Problem of Race in Early America (Cornell University Press), by David J. Silverman
The Brothertown and Stockbridge Indians met every demand the United States imposed on them. They learned English, adopted Christianity and established farms and democratic institutions. And yet they were forced from New England and New York... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Get Lit NYE
Fire on Water (518 N. Water St.) will be hosting a cover-free New Year's Eve Party on December, 31 from 10pm until 4am. Two bands (SLM and Recalcitrant) will be alternating sets all night! Enjoy a free champagne toast at midnight. Plus drin... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Richie Hawtin w/ Gaiser, Dela, Jason Patrick and Adulture
Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Free Day
The Milwaukee county zoo is open 365 days a year, including holidays like Thanksgiving. As an added bonus, the zoo is giving free admission to Milwaukee County residents with I.D. today, offering the perfect opportunity for families more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Life on the Lakeshore Milwaukee’s bond with Lake Michigan
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE