RSS

Lakefront Brewery Palm Garden

blogimage19659.jpe

The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more

Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Alchemist Theatre co-founder Aaron Kopec has been able to claim a great degree of success for his one year-old theatre space with a number of sold-out shows. It took a lot of work to get there. Mid last month, he talked to me in the theatre’s bar.. more

Jan 14, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2389.jpe

Canadian native Ray Bonneville, a bluesman who has earned a pile of Canadian Juno awards, Goin’ By Feel ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES