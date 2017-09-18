RSS

Lakefront Brewery

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more

Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Around MKE

Check out what Russ Klisch from Lakefront Brewery had to say to Alex and Jesus at Milw Firkin Craft Beer Fest. And for more from Russ, tap this link to our very first episode!,Tap Takeover Podcast more

Aug 24, 2017 2:54 PM Tap Takeover Podcast

Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more

Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Dining Out

Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more

Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

Jun 20, 2017 2:52 PM Saving Our Democracy

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Dining Out

This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more

Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more

Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Eat/Drink

Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Eat/Drink

Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more

Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Sponsored Content

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Eat/Drink

Pictured: Lakefront Brewery

I'm always on the lookout for new alcoholic beverages, andthere's certainly no shortage of products hitting the market. Here are some I'mmost excited for; hopefully you'll find a new favorite too. All Together Now HopfenweizenThis new brew.. more

Aug 4, 2016 9:21 PM Brew City Booze

Art Kumbalek talks Trump, the RNC and his party. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:20 PM Art for Art's Sake

From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more

May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Eat/Drink

