Lakefront Brewery
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Hi Hat Lounge Celebrates 20 Years with a Block Party
To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more
Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Firkin Fest 2017: Interview with Russ Klisch of Lakefront Brewery
Check out what Russ Klisch from Lakefront Brewery had to say to Alex and Jesus at Milw Firkin Craft Beer Fest. And for more from Russ, tap this link to our very first episode!,Tap Takeover Podcast more
Aug 24, 2017 2:54 PM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Brookfield's Café Manna Is a Vegetarian's Paradise
Vegetarians, or anyone with an appreciation for healthful food, should make a point of seeking out Café Manna in Brookfield. The menu offers options that weave influences of world cuisines into scratch-made, raw, vegetarian, vegan and glute... more
Aug 22, 2017 2:38 PM Sheila Julson Dining Out
Lakefront Brewery and Radio Milwaukee Team Up for ‘88Nine Amplified Pale Ale’
Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more
Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner
The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more
Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Saving Our Democracy: June 22-28, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years
Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more
May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
Ten Classic Milwaukee Fish Frys
Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more
Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Ex Fabula’s StorySlam Takes Us to the Water to Support a New Milwaukee App
This coming Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Ex Fabula will hold theirfirst StorySlam of the 2017 season, at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. CommerceStreet). The theme of the show is “water," a topic that will undoubtedly inspire a number of tales rel.. more
Feb 15, 2017 7:53 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
Lakefront Brewery Takes Home Gold in European Beer Star Awards
Lakefront Brewery has been around along as I’vebeen alive. You do the math. The brewery filled with the brotherly love of Russand Jim Klisch has been making waves with their beer since the homebrew days.Most recently one of their flagship beer.. more
Nov 22, 2016 5:13 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Brings Beer Back to Brew City
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League—founded by Henry Schwartz, owner of MobCraft Beer—fosters economically sound ideas for local brewers such as combining orders to meet minimums and monthly Tap Takeovers. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:37 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery
Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more
Oct 17, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Food Truck Finale
The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Lisa Kortebein Eat/Drink
Five New Boozy Beverages to Try
I'm always on the lookout for new alcoholic beverages, andthere's certainly no shortage of products hitting the market. Here are some I'mmost excited for; hopefully you'll find a new favorite too. All Together Now HopfenweizenThis new brew.. more
Aug 4, 2016 9:21 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Simmertime
Art Kumbalek talks Trump, the RNC and his party. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:20 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Beers of Summer
From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more
May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Emily Patti Eat/Drink