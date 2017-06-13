RSS

Lakefront Festival Of Art

twim_maxwell.jpg.jpe

Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

artpreview_mam_a.jpg.jpe

The annual Lakefront Festival of Art takes place just outside the Milwaukee Art Museum over the course of the June 17-19 weekend. The LFOA commonly draws some 30,000 attendees and features 170 juried artists working with paint, pottery, pri... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Dear Ruthie

twim_builttospillbylaurencebishop.jpg.jpe

Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

nickcave.jpg.jpe

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ben Harper, Summerfest and more! more

Jun 18, 2014 6:52 PM This Week in Milwaukee

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8122.jpe

Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES