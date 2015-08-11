Lakeshore State Park
Art off the Beaten Track
On Aug. 15, the Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail will be leading a leisurely two-mile stroll along the trail to highlight public art found along the way. Similar events continue into September. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Beat the Heat? No Way!
You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more
Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Street Eats Meets Urban Island Beach Party
The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more
Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Best Street Food
The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more
May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Finding Your Inner Thoreau
In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more
Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM Colleen DuVall A&E Feature