Lamb
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Second List of Official Selections
Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Masterful Melancholy of ‘Lamb’ and ‘Lions’
Award-winning author Bonnie Nadzam’s second novel, the mesmerizing and somber Lions, is a memorable story of small-town life on the edge of collapse and the citizens who are equally tormented by the extraordinary costs and obligations of re... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:08 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Another ‘Dirty Job’ for a Beta Male
Christopher Moore, returning with a new novel, Secondhand Souls, will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:23 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Blue Jacket's Ever-Changing Menu
Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more
Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Post-Season Brightens Up
The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more
Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM Frank Clines More Sports
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Casablanca Takes It to the Next Level
Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Arvo Pärt
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and conductor Kristjan Järvi were both refugees from Soviet cultural oppression. Järvi's father was a friend of the composerwhen the two men worked together at Estonian Radio-Television in the '60sand more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Was Toni Clark Your Supervisor?
If so, then you’ve got a special election today. Eleven candidates are vying for county supervisor in today’s Second District primarynot that the county election commission is going to help you out on its website, but, yes, there’s a primary .. more
Apr 27, 2010 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Warmth and Hospitality
Casablanca provides a perfect example of a restaurant settling on the right location. Chef/ownerJesse Musa first opened,Dining Out more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview