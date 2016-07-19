RSS

Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Around MKE

Award-winning author Bonnie Nadzam’s second novel, the mesmerizing and somber Lions, is a memorable story of small-town life on the edge of collapse and the citizens who are equally tormented by the extraordinary costs and obligations of re... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:08 PM Books

Christopher Moore, returning with a new novel, Secondhand Souls, will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:23 PM Books

Milwaukeeans who love restaurants with craft cocktails and interesting locally sourced food have had much to cheer about this past year. Open since June 2013, Blue Jacket is prominent among this new class of more

Jan 22, 2014 2:25 AM Dining Preview

The Packers' 24-10 playoff romp over Minnesota earned them a trip to San Francisco and a chance for double payback against the 49ers for an opening-day loss, and against the Bay Area for Wisconsin's 20-14 Rose Bowl more

Jan 9, 2013 5:24 PM More Sports

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more

Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Dining Preview

Casablanca’s story continues to evolve. Jesse Musa opened the restaurant in the late ’80s at a modest location on Mitchell Street. It later moved to a larger place on... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

Estonian composer Arvo Pärt and conductor Kristjan Järvi were both refugees from Soviet cultural oppression. Järvi's father was a friend of the composerwhen the two men worked together at Estonian Radio-Television in the '60sand more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

If so, then you’ve got a special election today. Eleven candidates are vying for county supervisor in today’s Second District primarynot that the county election commission is going to help you out on its website, but, yes, there’s a primary .. more

Apr 27, 2010 6:36 PM Daily Dose

Casablanca provides a perfect example of a restaurant settling on the right location. Chef/ownerJesse Musa first opened,Dining Out more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

