RSS

Lambchop

nick sanborn lend me your voice milwaukee alverno presents 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

The Alverno Presents series has long been a local haven for artists looking to work outside of your usual music-show format. It’s easy to simply play a set with nothing more to it, to say “I wr,Concert Reviews more

Nov 11, 2013 10:48 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5489.jpe

"Under Pressure," the presumptive first single from Dr. Dre's great white whale Detox leaked online yesterday, albeit in a very unfinished, un-mastered form without a chorus. As the first sample of one of the longest awaited album in rap history, .. more

Jun 17, 2010 3:15 PM On Music

blogimage5489.jpe

While nearly impossible to describe without the perfunctory "sleepy" label, Lamb OH ,CD Reviews more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES