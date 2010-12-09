Lambs Of Abortion
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
.357 String Band and Sponge to Headline Summer Soulstice Festival
The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more
May 19, 2010 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's The 2010 Lineup For Summerfest's All-Local Groove Stage
May 13, 2010 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lambs of Abortion
It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Lambs of Abortion w/ Droids Attack
,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 29 - Feb. 4
Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee