What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more

Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM On Music

The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more

May 19, 2010 3:24 PM On Music

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

It must be tough to be Lambs of Abortion, a paranoid Milwaukee band convinced that everyone’s out to get them. Republicans, Fox News, oil executives and Evangelical leaders are at the heart of the worldwide conspiracy that Lambs of Abortion... more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

