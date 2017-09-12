RSS

Landmark Lanes

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversaryon Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants areclosing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark,along with its neighbor.. more

May 18, 2017 4:51 PM Around MKE

With its monthly Touch and Agree night at Landmark Lanes, Milwaukee’s Ruby Yacht collective has found a place to workshop new material. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

It’s presented in part by Caste of Killers Comedy Collective, but it isn’t just comedy. According to the Facebook announcement, Objective the open mic with the elegantly vague name is open to: “a variety of genres, such as Comedy, Music, and.. more

Mar 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

So I just got backfrom the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel’s office, where the new John Doe docsare being provided—at a price. The cost of obtaining the flash drive with 14GBof material is $22.50, allegedly to cover the county’s cost to pr.. more

Aug 8, 2014 4:17 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Jon Mueller understands that silence can be unnerving. That simple understanding has carried through all of the drummer’s work, from his output with Collections of Colonies of Bees to his myriad collaborations with various experimental composers a.. more

Nov 15, 2012 11:30 PM On Music

In February 2008, the Badgers were down one to Indiana with 12 seconds left. This happened:   Fast forward to last night. Freshman John Gasser (he of UW's only ever triple double) wins the game for Wisconsin against Michigan:   more

Feb 24, 2011 2:01 PM More Sports

A traveling exhibit featuring pottery and other functional decorative objects molded from clay comes to the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in “Art in Clay: Masterworks of North Carolina Earthenware.” The exhibition focuses on the work more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

I had been looking forward to Youngblood’s Savage In Limbo since I first heard of the company back in June--partially because the playwright was John Patrick Shanley (who wrote Doubt) but mostly because it was a play set in a bar that was going to.. more

Jul 15, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Closing night of Spiral Theatre’s Wait Until Dark was sold out. A small crowd of people piled into the tiny performance space that Director Doug Giffin and scenic designer Mark Hooker had developed for the Frederick Knott thriller. It was set to b.. more

Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

