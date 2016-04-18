RSS

Lanford Wilson

“There is little plot or action but there is emotion.” This was the reaction of a critic to Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore. It’s a very organic drama that originally debuted in 1973. It’s set in a run-down hotel in Baltimore that has be.. more

Apr 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In 2012 the Milwaukee Art Museum was gifted the Lanford Wilson Collection of Self-Taught Art. In conjunction with “Accidental Genius: Art from the Anthony Petullo Collection” and “The Michael and Julie Hall Collection of American Folk Ar... more

Apr 12, 2016 2:33 PM Visual Arts

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre will close out its second season with Brian Rott’s original theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. Rott, Quasimondo’s founding artistic director, will also be directing the show that he s... more

Jun 27, 2014 3:24 AM Theater

What is the tea party? Many have tried to answer that question ever since CNBC's Rick Santelli first launched the backlash with his trading-floor rant against the poor.Democratic operatives, for instance, say the tea party is merely a Repub... more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

