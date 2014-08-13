Lang Lang
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Lang Lang, Simon Rattle and the Berliner Philharmoniker: Prokofiev 3 Bartók 2 (Sony Classical)
The recorded work of the great classical composers has been issued in such profusion that the market became depressed. One way the labels address that challenge is to bring big names together on recording sessions. Such was the strategy of ... more
Nov 17, 2013 8:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Franz Liszt was treated like a 20th-century rock star in his day, the early 19th century. In honor of his 200th birthday, one of the leading classical pianists of our time, Lang Lang, recorded a selection of his music with the Vienna Philha... more
Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Lang Lang: One of a Kind
New generations of concert prodigies appear with predictable regularity, receiving numerous honors at young persons’ international competitions, yet too often they wear out their early promise by having to compete with a pop-culture environ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature