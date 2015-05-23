RSS

Langhorne Slim

curtains_latenight.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Burlesque in the format of late-night TV? In retrospect, it seems obvious. Burlesque is a staged variety show that pre-dates broadcasting. As broadcasting began to supplant the stage in popular entertainment, stage variety shows began to give way .. more

May 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

With An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf, playwright Michael Hollinger tells a breathtakingly well-executed story. The sense of poetry, symmetry and composition about the story is really quite overwhelmingly beautiful. It's a simple story .. more

Sep 28, 2013 7:32 PM Theater

lucero.jpg.jpe

When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more

Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Music Feature

blogimage18832.jpe

“Most relationships start breaking up the day you get in them,” Sean Scolnick says from a couch... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage11636.jpe

Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim found time during a month off from his relentless touring schedule to finally throw down some roots, moving into a home in Portland, Ore., where he and his girlfriend will enjoy time away from his life on th... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

12639515054b565e916e99b.jpg.jpe

Illinois’Dr. Manhattan released their first album on Vagrant Records and areregulars on the Warped Tour circuit, but they aren’t anywhere near theby-the-numbers emo-punk band suggested by that biography. The group’ssecond album, l,This W more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage1286.jpe

Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2265.jpe

Brooklyn folkie Langhorne Slim strips American music down to just the bare essentials: an acoustic guitar and a singer/songwriter with a little bit of fire and a whole lot of personality. A favorite of the,Today in Milwaukee more

May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES