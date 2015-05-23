Langhorne Slim
Rockabilly Girl Presents Live Staged Late Night TV Really Early (sort of)
Burlesque in the format of late-night TV? In retrospect, it seems obvious. Burlesque is a staged variety show that pre-dates broadcasting. As broadcasting began to supplant the stage in popular entertainment, stage variety shows began to give way .. more
May 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Feast With Flores
With An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf, playwright Michael Hollinger tells a breathtakingly well-executed story. The sense of poetry, symmetry and composition about the story is really quite overwhelmingly beautiful. It's a simple story .. more
Sep 28, 2013 7:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lucero Embrace Memphis
When guitarist Brian Venable of the Memphis band Lucero visits Milwaukee or Wisconsin to play a show or see friends, he’s always fascinated by the many historic and unique buildings dotting almost every corner, including more
Apr 23, 2013 10:01 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Langhorne Slim Finds Solace on the Road
“Most relationships start breaking up the day you get in them,” Sean Scolnick says from a couch... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Langhorne Slim Finds Where He Belongs
Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim found time during a month off from his relentless touring schedule to finally throw down some roots, moving into a home in Portland, Ore., where he and his girlfriend will enjoy time away from his life on th... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee
Illinois’Dr. Manhattan released their first album on Vagrant Records and areregulars on the Warped Tour circuit, but they aren’t anywhere near theby-the-numbers emo-punk band suggested by that biography. The group’ssecond album, l,This W more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Danger Mouse's Metacritic Handicap
Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Langhorne Slim
Brooklyn folkie Langhorne Slim strips American music down to just the bare essentials: an acoustic guitar and a singer/songwriter with a little bit of fire and a whole lot of personality. A favorite of the,Today in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 20 - Mar. 26
Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee