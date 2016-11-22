Langston Hughes
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Auditions for Black Nativity at the Marcus Center
This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-A.. more
Rhythm and Fusion of ‘Black Nativity’
Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Film Clips: Nov. 27
This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more
Ken Hatfield Sextet
Considered the poet laureate of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes drew on jazz and blues for rhyme, rhythm and words. His poetry is easily adapted for music and jazz guitarist Ken Hatfield heard the grooves more
Amy Sedaris
Though her brother David may tally up the bigger book sales, Amy Sedaris arguably attracts the more fevered cult following, thanks to her career-making role as a middle-aged recovering junkie who returns to high school on Comedy Central’s c... more
How to Tell a Partner About HPV
I'm over 65 and starting to date. I became aware that I have HPV in 2006 when my gynecologist suggested I have a colposcopy after a Pap smear procedure. I did, and when she later suggested I have a LEEP procedure for this problem, I had tha... more
Palermo’s Pizza On the Rise
Americans are becoming increasingly aware of how our nation’s food is controlled by a handful of massive corporations that often put profit ahead of consumer health. In the roughly $4 billion frozen pizza industry, for example, two multinat... more
Soulstice Theatre's Laramie Project 10 Years Later
It’s an anniversary that’ll probably get lost somewhere between the election and the economy: ten years ago on the evening of October 7 1998, a 20-year-old man was offered a ride by two men in a bar. The following morning the 20-year-old wa.. more
Tongues United & Looking for Langston
A pair of films tonight shown at a free 7 p.m. screening at the UWM Union Theatre examine Tongues Untied ,Today in Milwaukee more
