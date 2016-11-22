RSS

Langston Hughes

paw_blacknavity.jpg.jpe

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

marcus center.jpg.jpe

This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-A.. more

Aug 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_blacknativity_a_(byjennyplevin).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenny Plevin

Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:24 PM Theater

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

marcus center.jpg.jpe

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

photo-full.jpg.jpe

Considered the poet laureate of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes drew on jazz and blues for rhyme, rhythm and words. His poetry is easily adapted for music and jazz guitarist Ken Hatfield heard the grooves more

Jan 24, 2013 1:02 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13000.jpe

Nov 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage11923.jpe

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Oct 6, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage1670.jpe

Apr 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

