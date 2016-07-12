Lapham Peak State Park
Summit Players Brings ‘Shakespeare Out of a Trunk’ to Wisconsin State Parks
While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more
Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop
One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more
Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'A Day for Grace' at the OAC
Doug Vincent and Sammy Llanas will return to the local stage this coming September with another performance of Vincent’s biographical narrative A Day for Grace. Inspired by the suicide of his father, the show is a tribute to perseverance and survi.. more
Jul 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lighthearted 'Moon Over Buffalo'
SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more
Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Beatrice, Benedict and SummerStage
UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more
May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for 'Moon Over Buffalo'
I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more
Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Much Ado Outdoors
At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.The show opens on the fourth day of Ju.. more
Feb 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in The Park
The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over the River and through Lapham Peak
SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Fast Lesson in Shakespeare
“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more
Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Appreciation for Complexity
Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more
Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Foreigner’ Outdoors
Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more
Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: ZETI, Field Report, The Beat 102.5, Summerfest
Singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has kept close ties to Milwaukee since she left the city for New York in 2010, but a lot has changed since then, including her stage name, haircut and, to hear her tell it, her general outlook on music and life its.. more
Mar 30, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Taming of the Shrew in Lapham Peak
This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming.. more
Jun 22, 2011 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fright Hike 2010
How does that story goabout dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozensof urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through thewilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hikethrough the te... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
SummerStage Closes Outdoor Season with Three Irish One-Acts
As the final weeks of outdoor summer theatre make their way across various stages in remote parts of the state, a somewhat more local park will be hosting a trio of Irish shorts at the end of the month. Lapham Peak State Park plays host to two.. more
Aug 17, 2010 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Slashing Milwaukee Transit
How bad is it going to get? Each year, Milwaukee County residents are warned that much-needed services provided by the county are going to get slashed, thanks to Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s no-new-taxes budget gimmicks.But thi... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
To Bury the Boss, Not to Praise Him
In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Herlihy Sheds Light on ‘The Lost Cyclist’
When bicycles were introduced in the 19th century, they were largely condemned as hazardous fads; nevertheless, by the end of the century, bicycling had become not only a crucial mode of transportation, but also a popular pastime. That popu... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
