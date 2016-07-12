RSS

Lapham Peak State Park

While camping with her family in Potawatomi State Park, Hannah Klapperich-Mueller, executive director of Summit Players Theatre, came across an unused outdoor amphitheater, which sparked the idea f,Theater more

Jul 12, 2016 2:44 PM Theater

One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more

Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

Doug Vincent and Sammy Llanas will return to the local stage this coming September with another performance of Vincent’s biographical narrative A Day for Grace. Inspired by the suicide of his father, the show is a tribute to perseverance and survi.. more

Jul 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

SummerStage continues its season of outdoor theater with Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo, a lighthearted farce about family life for a theater couple. Sean Duncan and Alicia Rice are enjoyable as,Theater more

Jul 20, 2015 10:03 AM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.The show opens on the fourth day of Ju.. more

Feb 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Theater

“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more

Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Theater

Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more

Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Theater

Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more

Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Theater

Singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has kept close ties to Milwaukee since she left the city for New York in 2010, but a lot has changed since then, including her stage name, haircut and, to hear her tell it, her general outlook on music and life its.. more

Mar 30, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming.. more

Jun 22, 2011 3:55 PM Theater

How does that story goabout dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozensof urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through thewilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hikethrough the te... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

As the final weeks of outdoor summer theatre make their way across various stages in remote parts of the state, a somewhat more local park will be hosting a trio of Irish shorts at the end of the month. Lapham Peak State Park plays host to two.. more

Aug 17, 2010 7:31 PM Theater

How bad is it going to get? Each year, Milwaukee County residents are warned that much-needed services provided by the county are going to get slashed, thanks to Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s no-new-taxes budget gimmicks.But thi... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

When bicycles were introduced in the 19th century, they were largely condemned as hazardous fads; nevertheless, by the end of the century, bicycling had become not only a crucial mode of transportation, but also a popular pastime. That popu... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Texas Rangers this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. home game at Miller Park. more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

