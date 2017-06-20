Larry The Cable Guy
'Cars 3' in the Running for First Place in Summer Blockbusters
The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Auditions for Jesus Christ (Superstar)
It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more
Oct 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In The End, Linkin Park Will Headline The Marcus Amphitheater Next Year
Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more
Nov 11, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cars 2
The nonentities increasingly populating the Rotten Tomatoes movie review site have complained about the theme of Cars 2, a cartoon that dares to question the fossil-fuel-industrial complex. Whether these so-called critics are against movies... more
Jul 12, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Although he lent his voice to the children’s movie Cars, you wouldn’t want this more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
It's official
It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager. Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not so subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and faked, redneck accent, Lar Cars ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 24 - Apr. 30
How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee