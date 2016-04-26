RSS

Larry Penn

offthecuff_brett.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Off the Cuff

localmusic_joehill.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more

May 5, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM Around MKE

larry_penn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more

Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

293077_456470551052556_753335218_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee folkie Howard Lewis, aka Embedded Reporter, was probably inspired by Phil Ochs (but with a subtler touch), as well as musical funnyman Stan Freberg. Local News has many charms, among them a vocal tone more

Jan 11, 2013 12:50 PM Album Reviews

blogimage10798.jpe

A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage5144.jpe

Lollapalooza formally announced its 2010 lineup today, and it's characteristically fantastic. As rumored, main stage headliners will include Green Day and Lady Gaga, as well as the requisite look-which-'90s-alt-band-reunited act, in this case Soun.. more

Apr 6, 2010 4:03 PM On Music

blogimage5144.jpe

In an era when most singer-songwriters rarely travel farther then the distance between the War Stories ,CD Reviews more

Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

   Thenumber of worthwhile albums that memorialize politicians can probably be Songs for Frank Zeidler ,CD Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES