Brewing Camaraderie Since 1967
Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Off the Cuff
The Joe Hill Roadshow
Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more
May 5, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Local First Milwaukee Buy Local Gift Fair and other holiday events. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:52 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
R.I.P. Milwaukee Folk Singer Larry Penn
Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more
Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Embedded Reporter
Milwaukee folkie Howard Lewis, aka Embedded Reporter, was probably inspired by Phil Ochs (but with a subtler touch), as well as musical funnyman Stan Freberg. Local News has many charms, among them a vocal tone more
Jan 11, 2013 12:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Here’s to the Deerly Departed
In an era when most singer-songwriters rarely travel farther then the distance between the War Stories ,CD Reviews more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Lil Rev Album Reviews
Thenumber of worthwhile albums that memorialize politicians can probably be Songs for Frank Zeidler ,CD Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews