Larry Sanders
Bucks Draft Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment. The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more
Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Nightclub Fights, Humiliation and Unlikely Hopes: The Milwaukee Bucks Midseason Report
With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more
Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Tyler Maas Milwaukee Bucks
Brandon Jennings: Point of No Return?
The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Steering to Escape the Circle Route
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Melissa Etheridge Sings Her Own Truth
Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
World Cup Block Party
In a match sure to invite comically overblown references to the Revolutionary War, the autonomous United States of America takes on England in a 1:30 p.m. World Cup game, and Brady Street’s most dedicated soccer bar is celebrating with more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park Kicks Off With The Bad Plus
Jazz in the Park kicks off its 20th anniversary season at Cathedral Square on Thursday, June 3, with one of the concert series’ more exciting headliners, the New York City avant-garde piano trio The Bad Plus.The Bad Plus thrashed its way in... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature