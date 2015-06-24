RSS

Larry Sanders

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Photo credit: nba.com

With the exception of the 2009-10 “Fear The Deer” era squad, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t given fans much to be excited about since the fabled team that came a game from the NBA Finals in the,Sports more

Jan 14, 2014 11:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM More Sports

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

In a match sure to invite comically overblown references to the Revolutionary War, the autonomous United States of America takes on England in a 1:30 p.m. World Cup game, and Brady Street’s most dedicated soccer bar is celebrating with more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jazz in the Park kicks off its 20th anniversary season at Cathedral Square on Thursday, June 3, with one of the concert series’ more exciting headliners, the New York City avant-garde piano trio The Bad Plus.The Bad Plus thrashed its way in... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

