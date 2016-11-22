Larry Shue
Milwaukee Rep Revives Larry Shue’s Comedy Classic ‘The Foreigner’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
‘The Nerd’ Returns to Milwaukee
Larry Shue’s popular comedy, The Nerd, is performed at Sunset Playhouse. more
Mar 16, 2015 5:15 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
'The Nerd' at Sunset This Month
Larry Shue’s stage play The Nerd was kind of a forerunner for movies like Dumb & Dumber , Billy Madison and, well, a lot of Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler movies, actually. While it’s true that the socially awkward clown has been around in pop cultur.. more
Mar 12, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Foreigner' comes home to Milwaukee
Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more
Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Midwest Premiere
Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more
Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over the River and through Lapham Peak
SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Appreciation for Complexity
Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more
Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Foreigner’ Outdoors
Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more
Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice's THE NERD: A Light Comedy That Respects Its Audience
It’s difficult to imagine precisely what line of thought Ben Zook had in mind with the screenplay to Jack and Jill. Same guy plays identical twin brother and sister. Andam Sandler picks up the idea and it becomes a modest success at the box o.. more
Nov 14, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Shue Fits at the Marian Center
The events of the last 12,000 years or so notwithstanding, people continue to misunderstand each other. One would think that 12,000 years would’ve been more than enough time to work out all the kinks in basic communication. Things keep getting in.. more
Oct 31, 2010 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
