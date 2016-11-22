RSS

Larry Shue

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Theater

paw_acacia.jpg.jpe

The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatrereview_thenerd_sunset.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: George Ketsekes Jr.

Larry Shue’s popular comedy, The Nerd, is performed at Sunset Playhouse. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:15 PM Theater

curtains_thenerd.jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr.

Larry Shue’s stage play The Nerd was kind of a forerunner for movies like Dumb & Dumber , Billy Madison and, well, a lot of Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler movies, actually. While it’s true that the socially awkward clown has been around in pop cultur.. more

Mar 12, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Thirty-one years ago, Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner premiered in Milwaukee before achieving national acclaim off Broadway and regionally. Its most recent Brew City reprise takes place on Theatre Unchained’s intimate stage. John Baiocchi... more

Feb 19, 2014 5:25 PM Theater

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:25 AM Theater

1618665_10152236899281103_1175976159_n.jpg.jpe

Somewhere in the midst of starring in Renaissance Theaterworks’ The Understudy, actor Ken T. Williams started rehearsing for the next play that would be produced on the same stage by a different company altogether. He’s switching from theat... more

Feb 9, 2014 6:59 PM Theater

SummerStage of Delafield has picked some really good comedies for this summer. Early this season, the outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park played host to Larry Shue’s The Foreigner, set in rural America. Their staging of The Complete W... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:22 AM Theater

Larry Shue’s comedy The Foreigner continues to be greatly entertaining nearly three decades after it first debuted in Milwaukee. SummerStage of Delafield’s outdoor space in Lapham Peak State Park provides an airy intimacy more

Jun 26, 2013 1:47 PM Theater

Summer always brings theater outdoors. Many of the best places to see outdoor theater occur far from the metro area in touristy places like Spring Green and Door County, but there are a fair number of outdoor shows thatThe Foreigner, Russ B... more

Jun 11, 2013 10:56 PM Theater

Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  It’s difficult to imagine precisely what line of thought Ben Zook had in mind with the screenplay to Jack and Jill. Same guy plays identical twin brother and sister. Andam Sandler picks up the idea and it becomes a modest success at the box o.. more

Nov 14, 2011 3:24 PM Theater

The events of the last 12,000 years or so notwithstanding, people continue to misunderstand each other. One would think that 12,000 years would’ve been more than enough time to work out all the kinks in basic communication. Things keep getting in.. more

Oct 31, 2010 4:00 PM Theater

blogimage11350.jpe

The daughter of Fleetwood Mac producer Ken Caillat, clean-scrubbed adult alternative it-girl Colbie Caillat offers a fluffy alternative for “Grey’s Anatomy” viewers who find Norah Jones too heavy and Jason Mraz too dark. more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7568.jpe

But down-to-earth appeal also no doubt played a role in MercyMe’s ascendance to the upper echelon of Christian music. Leading the way is the portly Millard, who looks like your weekend-barbecuing neighbor who also happens to possess a clear... more

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES