RSS

Lars Von Trier

 Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more

Mar 27, 2014 2:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more

Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage16973.jpe

An unknown planet hidden behind the sun comes loose from its orbit and veers toward the Earth... more

Dec 5, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The gray-green color palette of Submarino, and the pale sunlight of its Northern European setting, enhances the film's dark yet wanly hopeful emotional tone. The latest film from Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, who co-founded the much-discus.. more

Sep 30, 2011 12:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mikael has a beautiful wife and daughter, a striking home overlooking a lake and good friends who come to dinner with bottles of fine wine. But often he lapses into tense silence; on leave of absence after years of tiresome work, Mikael decides t.. more

Dec 8, 2010 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10127.jpe

After being frustrated with the lack of programs for pit bull owners in southeastern Wisconsin, Michelle Serocki started the Brew City Bully Club as a way to help her and her pit bull, Capone. The club benefits dogs and humans alike through... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage8065.jpe

Haih ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage7396.jpe

Twenty years is an impressive anniversary for any local business, but its especially remar This is Spinal Tap ,Music Feature more

Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 20 Comments

blogimage6154.jpe

The Up & Under Pub is The Delta Routine’s self-described “home base.” During one of their frequent stops at its open mic night, the raw rock group even met musician Evan Paydon, who eventually took the place of their bassist who was inju more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES