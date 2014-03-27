Lars Von Trier
What Do You Mean by Art Film?
Filmscholar David Andrews makes many arguments in his latest book and the centralone is provocative: there is no such genre as “art film” or “art house,” just aset of subjective (and often dubious) signifiers by which a film.. more
Mar 27, 2014 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Melancholia
An unknown planet hidden behind the sun comes loose from its orbit and veers toward the Earth... more
Dec 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Love and Darkness
The gray-green color palette of Submarino, and the pale sunlight of its Northern European setting, enhances the film's dark yet wanly hopeful emotional tone. The latest film from Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, who co-founded the much-discus.. more
Sep 30, 2011 12:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fear Me Not'
Mikael has a beautiful wife and daughter, a striking home overlooking a lake and good friends who come to dinner with bottles of fine wine. But often he lapses into tense silence; on leave of absence after years of tiresome work, Mikael decides t.. more
Dec 8, 2010 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Helping Pit Bulls in Brew City
