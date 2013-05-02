RSS

Las Vegas

Last month, I was in Las Vegas for the annual International Lingerie Show (ILS), which features both sexy underthings and sex toys. Previously, I wrote about the re-launch of the Magic Wand and Homme Mystere, an Australian line of lingerie ... more

May 2, 2013 4:01 PM Sexpress

The Israeli secret service is justifiably known for its James Bond gadgets as well as its long reach. In the Oscar-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, six former chiefs of Shin Bet are interviewed and discuss the frustrations of their jo... more

Mar 14, 2013 1:29 AM Film Clips

blogimage19528.jpe

So many topics and only so much space. The Observers gab so well that they often find themselves with a backlog of blather. So Frank's latest trip Back East provided an opportunity to work off some surplus comments from recent weeks... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES