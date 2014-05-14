RSS
Lasagna
Warm Welcome at Cafe La Scala
On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more
May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Pazz and Jop 2009: Indie-Rock Hegemony and "Music Racism"
Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Taste and Comfort
PasTa Tree 1503 N. Farwell Ave. (414) 276-8867 $$$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoke-Free ,Dining Out more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 7 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!