Lasik Surgeon
Trust the Doctor that Doctors Trust for LASIK
Trust the Doctor that Doctors Trust for iLASIK Dr. StevenKoenig, a corneal specialist, of Froedtert & the Medical College ofWisconsin has been voted ‘Best Doctors of America’ since 1996. Dr. Koenig istrusted by many doctors themselves and their.. more
Oct 9, 2014 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Lanny B. Hale, M.D.
There's no doubt that Dr. Lanny Hale is a skilled LASIK surgeon. But he and his staff are also skilled at making squeamish patients feel comfortable about the procedure. They provide the total package any prospective client is looking for, ... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Being Funny in Milwaukee
With an audio podcast called “Host and Guest,” a monthly improv show at the Alchemist Theatre and a recent book release, Rick Katschke seems like he would need to be older than 24. But this funny youngster is already deepening his niche in ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff