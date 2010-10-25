RSS

Last Of The Red Hot Lovers

The late ‘60’s counter-cultural experimentation developed some compellingly interesting shows . . . at least, they sounded like compellingly interesting shows. I remember dibing into a college library in high school and reading weird stories abo.. more

Oct 25, 2010 4:06 AM Theater

Memories Dinner Theatre of Port Washington sent out a press release recently announcing auditions for the first two shows of its five-show season. Which includes a vintage comedy and a premiere production of a family-based holiday show. Here’s a .. more

Aug 31, 2010 8:16 PM Theater

The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ram... more

Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

