Latin American

GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
El Salvador Restaurant’s Homeland Favorites
El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments