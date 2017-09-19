Latino Arts
Pedro Vélez’s Quiet Protest at Latino Arts
Describing his work as “visual essays" in response to the 2016 election, Pedro Vélez’s paintings are expressions of anger and anxiety. His exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News," is on display at Latino Arts. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Big Ideas at Latino Arts
“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dark Roadhouses, Midwest Landscapes by Rafael Francisco Salas at Latino Arts
Rafael Francisco Salas describes his art as “strange, rural poetry of aspiration and poignant reality, a striver’s endeavor of high and low culture, situated between the elevated and the abject.” With empathic paintings and installations... more
Dec 27, 2016 2:29 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 3-9
Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Visions Take Flight in Latino Arts’ ‘Visiones Tomando Vuelo’
In “Visiones Tomando Vuelo” (“Visions Taking Flight”), March 13-May 22 at the Latino Arts Gallery (located in the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St.), Venezuelan photographer Vivian Vivas captures the beauty of nature, includi... more
Mar 10, 2015 9:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Many Colors of Tango
Latino Arts’ current visual art exhibition, “Tango Colores,” is a collection of paintings by Pacia Sallomi exploring the world of tango through color and form. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Latino Arts has a Big Idea
For more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. has been a beacon for Hispanic arts and culture in the greater Milwaukee area. While the non-profit organization has presented world-famous artists such as José Feliciano and Tito Puente, they also ... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:51 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
¡What a Life at Latino Arts!
¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more
Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Celebrates the Day of the Dead
The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Hallowe... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Immigration Carves Out Lives In America At Latino Arts
May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Reflections on Immigration
In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more
Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
From South America to Wisconsin
This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia more
Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"
May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Behold Art & Censorship On Spring Gallery Night
Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Latino Arts Explores Food as a Social Bond
A new exhibition at Latino Arts examines the social rituals connected to food in Latin culture. "Tasting Cultures: The Art of Latino Foodways," on display at the Latino Arts Gallery in the United Community Center, features the work of 25 ar... more
Mar 24, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
The Art of Tasting Culture @ Latino Arts, Inc.
Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more
Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Cecelia Condit Retrospective @ Inova
“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more
Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bay View’s Palomino Bar: Vegan Meets Roadside America
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Rent
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee