Describing his work as “visual essays" in response to the 2016 election, Pedro Vélez’s paintings are expressions of anger and anxiety. His exhibition, “Emojis, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News," is on display at Latino Arts. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Visual Arts

“The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" begins its run on June 29 at Latino Arts, 1028 S. Ninth St., and the “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" exhibition opens the following day at Gallery 224, 224 E. Main St., Port Washington. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:31 AM Visual Arts

Rafael Francisco Salas describes his art as “strange, rural poetry of aspiration and poignant reality, a striver’s endeavor of high and low culture, situated between the elevated and the abject.” With empathic paintings and installations... more

Dec 27, 2016 2:29 PM Visual Arts

Brett Newski releases a cheerful new album and The Jayhawks and The Naked and Famous return to the city while Bay View welcomes an unusual new venue. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:35 PM This Week in Milwaukee

In “Visiones Tomando Vuelo” (“Visions Taking Flight”), March 13-May 22 at the Latino Arts Gallery (located in the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St.), Venezuelan photographer Vivian Vivas captures the beauty of nature, includi... more

Mar 10, 2015 9:33 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Latino Arts’ current visual art exhibition, “Tango Colores,” is a collection of paintings by Pacia Sallomi exploring the world of tango through color and form. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:24 PM Visual Arts

For more than 25 years, Latino Arts, Inc. has been a beacon for Hispanic arts and culture in the greater Milwaukee area. While the non-profit organization has presented world-famous artists such as José Feliciano and Tito Puente, they also ... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

¡Que Vida! Or, for those who don’t speak Spanish: “What a life!” Indeed, the vivid paintings of Ecuadorian artist Antuco Chicaiza give the impression of being both autobiographical and celebratory. La Familia, Mi Ecuador and Our Land all... more

Dec 3, 2013 11:57 PM Visual Arts

The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Hallowe... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:54 PM Visual Arts

May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Visual Arts

In Latino Arts’ current exhibition, “Ni De Aquí Ni De Allá” (“From Neither Here Nor There”), artist Raoul Deal explores the subject of Mexican immigration, along with the complex issues of assimilation, isolation and more

Mar 26, 2013 9:54 PM Visual Arts

This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford’s exhibition “Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery.” A Columbia more

Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Visual Arts

May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Visual Arts

More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Visual Arts

A new exhibition at Latino Arts examines the social rituals connected to food in Latin culture. "Tasting Cultures: The Art of Latino Foodways," on display at the Latino Arts Gallery in the United Community Center, features the work of 25 ar... more

Mar 24, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more

Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Visual Arts

“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more

Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Visual Arts

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

