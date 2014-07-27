Latino Studies
American Empire on Screen
“Is the U.S. is anempire?” Camilla Fojas asks in her book, Islandsof Empire: Pop Culture and U.S. Power (University of Texas Press). Sheanswers with Miami Vice , the film andthe TV series that depicted the U.S. as the policema.. more
Jul 27, 2014 12:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gather at the Well
For 127 years, Bay View neighbors, and the occasional visitor, have gathered together, bottles and jugs in hand, at the Pryor Avenue Iron Well for its continuous flow of fresh groundwater. The public well, located in a residential neighborh... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Faces Seen, Hearts Unknown
The Haggerty Museum of Art's latest exhibition "Caras Vemos, Corazones no Sabemos" (Faces Seen, Hearts Unknown) features the work of 11 Latino artists.
May 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee