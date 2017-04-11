RSS
Laughing Liberally Milwaukee
Saving Our Democracy: April 13-19, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more
Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
ComedySportz Presents Political Comedy Daze Before Election
Nov 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
No Argument: UWM Finds Success With ‘Lovers’ Quarrels’
Scenic designer R.H. Graham’s set for the UW-Milwaukee production of Lovers’ Quarrels rendered the background in visuals that could be from the sketchbook of a classical master artist. In contrast to the precise sketches in black, white and... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!