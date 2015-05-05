Laura Dern
'Wild at Heart'
If The Wizard of Oz was a road picture, maybe that explains the recurring references to wicked witches and the Emerald City in David Lynch’s road picture, Wild at Heart (1990). Then again, explaining one of Lynch’s films can be ajourney down a bo.. more
May 5, 2015 4:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Five Cult Favorites from the ’80s
Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more
Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Wild
Based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, Wild stars Reese Witherspoon as a lone hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. more
Dec 17, 2014 12:10 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 4
Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head more
Apr 4, 2013 4:41 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Laura Dern's Bedtime Story
The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more
Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
David Lynch's Blue Velvet on Blu-ray
When Ben, a campy yet cruel aesthete, mimes to Roy Orbison\'s “In Dreams,” a window opens onto the mystery of Blue Velvet. David Lynch\'s 1986 classic of the id is often like a dream and a nightmare. But the peculiar logic of dreamtime is onl.. more
Nov 4, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from Fra... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Usher @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Wizard of Oz with the Dark Side of the Moon (9/4)
Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more
Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
All the City's a Stage
Weasked two questions,” explains Jeff Holub, “‘What are your hopes?’ and, ‘what is that which you fear the most?’”,Cover Story more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE