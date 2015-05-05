RSS

If The Wizard of Oz was a road picture, maybe that explains the recurring references to wicked witches and the Emerald City in David Lynch’s road picture, Wild at Heart (1990). Then again, explaining one of Lynch’s films can be ajourney down a bo.. more

May 5, 2015 4:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Whatmakes a cult movie a cult movie? On our most recent conversation for WUWM’s“Lake Effect,” Dan Harmon and I never got around to defining terms precisely.Our topic was our five favorite cult films from the 1980s, and we spent most ofour 1.. more

Mar 27, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Based on the memoir by Cheryl Strayed, Wild stars Reese Witherspoon as a lone hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. more

Dec 17, 2014 12:10 PM Film Clips

Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head more

Apr 4, 2013 4:41 PM Film Clips

The children\'s story “In the Small, Small Pond” may seem a million miles from David Lynch\'s Blue Velvet, but they share one thing: Laura Dern. Dern narrates the animated short with evident delight. Maybe it would have been a bedtime story .. more

Nov 17, 2011 1:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Ben, a campy yet cruel aesthete, mimes to Roy Orbison\'s “In Dreams,” a window opens onto the mystery of Blue Velvet. David Lynch\'s 1986 classic of the id is often like a dream and a nightmare. But the peculiar logic of dreamtime is onl.. more

Nov 4, 2011 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from Fra... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Applause comes easy to Usher. Wednesday night he earned most of his cheers through his demanding footwork, but ovations followed him pretty much no matter what he did. Banter with the crowd? That’s a cheer. Hump the mic stand? Even more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Friday night Fish Fry has never seemed like such a good idea when youmix in a free outdoor movie! Even better are the great Point beerspecials! Catch the Fish Fry and a Flick on Friday, September 4 when theoutdoor movie is The Wizard of Oz ... more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

Weasked two questions,” explains Jeff Holub, “‘What are your hopes?’ and, ‘what is that which you fear the most?’”,Cover Story more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

