RSS

Laura Dresser

wendy.jpg.jpe

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

521284be85d2f.preview-620.jpg.jpe

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more

Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES