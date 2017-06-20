RSS

Laura Monagle

titusoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

inreview_sunset_a_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Exploring Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage Series and SideNotes Cabaret Series more

Nov 18, 2016 2:28 PM Winter Arts Guide

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

b.jpg.jpe

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theater_cityofangels_courtesyofwindfalltheatreco.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Windfall Theater Co.

If you’re looking for a parody of 1940s film noir onstage, then head straight over to see Windfall Theatre’s funny sendup of the genre in 'City of Angels.' more

May 11, 2015 3:40 PM Theater

curtains_33variations.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more

Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theaterreview_bare_apopopera.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sue Northey

Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more

Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Theater

b.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall Theatre opens its season with a dark, sensual reimagining of Kander and Ebb’s Broadway classic, Cabaret. In the theater’s limited space, director Dale Gutzman stages a haunting spectacle of glitz, glamour and gall with a clever... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:35 AM Theater

Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more

Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Theater

follies.jpg.jpe

SouslticeTheatre opens the summer next week witha production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies. Inspired by a NewYork Times article about a gathering of showgirls from the legendaryZiegfeld Follies, he and James Goldman wrote a musical about a fic.. more

May 27, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

  Properties have been flung back and forth from one coast to another. We've seen Hollywood movies get turned into Broadway musicals that then get turned into hollywood movies based on Broadway musicals. This is big money entertainment eating i.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:37 AM Theater

Romantic love lies at the heart of nearly all musical theatre (at least, all of the musical theatre I can think of right now . . . ) A piece of musical theatre that focuses entirely on various aspects of romantic love, Aspects Of Love comes acro.. more

Jul 16, 2011 8:42 PM Theater

blogimage12698.jpe

What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

I’m almost willing to bet my weight in Pabst Blue Ribbon that anyone who spends an hour watching Aziz Ansari will walk away talking just like him. Start by proposing an everyday fact about life or a weird situation, drop down low into a sor... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

blogimage10315.jpe

The third album from Milwaukee’s .357 String Band continues the group’s fearless and fierce refashioning of un-amped acoustic Americana/alt country, plumbing further depths of the Saturday-night rowdy/Sunday-morning righteous dichotomy. The... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8175.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I hear there’s been a loadof scuttlebutt all over, under, sideways and down America’s,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

blogimage7090.jpe

Guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo inherited their love of rough rhythm and blues from their father, Ringo Garza Sr., who with his own brothers formed The Falcones, which played Spanish conjunto music throughout south Texas in ... more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES