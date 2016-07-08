RSS

Laurel And Hardy

Iremember first stumbling upon the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in my earlyteens. Part of the trail ran directly behind Kromrey Middle School. My friendsand I would wander down there after a day of sheer unadulterated hell. We'dhang out amongst.. more

Jul 8, 2016 6:14 PM Off the Beaten Path

It’s not murder incorporated. It is a company, though: The Murder Mystery Co. The group stages murders for people to enjoy. Naturally the murders don’t actually happen. (That’s what makes it theater.) The company gets hired to do a number of diffe.. more

Jun 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890.. more

Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres.. more

Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM , Sexpress

Jan 8, 2016 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

As you might know, Milwaukee was once slandered by Homer Simpsonin an episode about America’s most overweight city. If it’s any consolation,Homer is not always an accurate source of facts, and as for me, my intent isnot to taunt; I’m here to.. more

Jan 4, 2016 9:44 PM Comedy

I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep’s Laurel and Hardy  last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie.. more

Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Theater

When we voted for change in November, we didn’t realize what stupid, long-running political battles we might be able to clear off our books. ,Taking Liberties more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

