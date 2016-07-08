Laurel And Hardy
Pheasant Branch is a Pleasant Branch
Iremember first stumbling upon the Pheasant Branch Conservancy in my earlyteens. Part of the trail ran directly behind Kromrey Middle School. My friendsand I would wander down there after a day of sheer unadulterated hell. We'dhang out amongst..
Jul 8, 2016 6:14 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Masque, Murder, Mystery
It's not murder incorporated. It is a company, though: The Murder Mystery Co. The group stages murders for people to enjoy. Naturally the murders don't actually happen. (That's what makes it theater.) The company gets hired to do a number of diffe..
Jun 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Games of Chance: Big Name and Big Time Gamblers from Milwaukee’s Early Days
Just as with prostitution, murder,and complaints about the weather, games of chance have been a part of Milwaukeeas far back as the city has existed. While reformers cried for local officialsto chase illicit gambling from Milwaukee in the 1890..
Feb 9, 2016 3:43 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Sexpress Podcast: The Phanton of the Stockroom
This time on the Sexpress Podcast, Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about asking out an older woman at work. If you'd like to hear your question answered on a subsequent episode, leave it in the comments below, or send it to sexpres..
Jan 19, 2016 8:43 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Frederik Pohl, Master of Science Fiction
Jan 8, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ten Replies to My City Being Called Lazy
As you might know, Milwaukee was once slandered by Homer Simpsonin an episode about America's most overweight city. If it's any consolation,Homer is not always an accurate source of facts, and as for me, my intent isnot to taunt; I'm here to..
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath's tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath's script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Laurel And Hardy: The Soda Gag
I had kind of an odd experience at the Milwaukee Rep's Laurel and Hardy last night. There's a point in the show where the two share a soda. I'd never seen the bit before, but I anticipated the punch line well before it was uttered. The audie..
Sep 27, 2010 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Transit Inches Forward
When we voted for change in November, we didn't realize what stupid, long-running political battles we might be able to clear off our books. ,Taking Liberties
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments