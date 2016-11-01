Lauren Fox
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Love, Parenthood, Family
Milwaukee author Lauren Fox’s new novel, Days of Awe, is a gripping and emotional narrative of one woman’s brave struggle to overcome tragedy. Fox will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee's Lauren Fox Turns to 'Friends Like Us'
Complex, intimate friendships that span decades are true examples of the power of relationships. In Lauren Fox's new book Friends Like Us, the seasoned friendship between Willa and Jane is at the heart of the story. This duo lives together.... more
Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books