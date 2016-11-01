RSS

sewibookfest.jpg.jpe

The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Books

bookpreview_bookcover.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee author Lauren Fox’s new novel, Days of Awe, is a gripping and emotional narrative of one woman’s brave struggle to overcome tragedy. Fox will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Books

blogimage17623.jpe

Complex, intimate friendships that span decades are true examples of the power of relationships. In Lauren Fox's new book Friends Like Us, the seasoned friendship between Willa and Jane is at the heart of the story. This duo lives together.... more

Feb 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

