Milwaukee's Complicated History with All-Ages DIY Venues
The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lauren Keene Local Music
Off The Beaten Path Finds New Home in Bay View
Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Tegan and Sara Drew a Sparse, Stationary Crowd to the Miller Lite Oasis Thursday Night
Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more
Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Emma Fish Brings Post-Teenage Angst Back Home
Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more
Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Queen Tut Claims Her Throne
Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature 1 Comments
Milwaukee Prepares for its First Make Music Day
Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
The PRF BBQ Festival Makes Itself at Home During its First Year in Milwaukee
The second weekend of June marked a first for Milwaukee. For four days, the city hosted the annual PRF BBQ, an event that had previously called Chicago home for eight years. The festival originated,Concert Reviews more
Jun 13, 2017 2:19 PM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Negative/Positive Are More Than Just Kids
“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more
Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Lauren Keene Local Music