RSS

Lauren Keene

borgwardbyjosephvitucci.widea.jpg

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

offthebeatenpath.jpg.jpe

Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music

img_0028.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Josh Evert

Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more

Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Local Music

spaceraftuse.jpg.jpe

While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

amywinehouse.jpg.jpe

A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

tegan.jpg.jpe

Blame the heat, perhaps, but Tegan and Sara played to one of the tiniest crowds a Summerfest headliner has seen this year. more

Jul 7, 2017 10:14 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic_emmafish_byjoeyvitucci.jpg.jpe

Older music fans today are quick to argue that rock ’n’ roll is dead and that millennials killed it. Even though rock may not dominate the radio airwaves like it did many moons ago, young artis,Local Music more

Jun 20, 2017 1:30 PM Local Music

musicgateway_queentut.jpg.jpe

Rapper Queen Tut says her Milwaukee sound helps her stand out in New York’s hip-hop scene. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

domes.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

prf.jpg.jpe

The second weekend of June marked a first for Milwaukee. For four days, the city hosted the annual PRF BBQ, an event that had previously called Chicago home for eight years. The festival originated,Concert Reviews more

Jun 13, 2017 2:19 PM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_whips.jpg.jpe

After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Music Feature

localmusic_negativepositive_byjohnsturdy.jpg.jpe

“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more

Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES