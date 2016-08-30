Laurence Fishburne
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.1
It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Five Fingers Lost
Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade
Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee