Laurence Fox
Lewis is Back
<p> The television franchise surrounding British crime novelist Colin Dexter keeps growing. Last Sunday saw the U.S. premiere of “Endeavour,” a prequel to the long-running “Morse.” This Sunday comes the first in the latest four-episode series ba.. more
Jul 2, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Death Comes to Oxford
We tend to think of Oxford, the mother of universities in the English-speaking world, as an intellectual refuge. But in the stories of Colin Dexter and the two British television series spun from them, “Inspector Morse” and “Inspector Lewis,.. more
Aug 28, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inspector Lewis
British television continues to shine with bright moments for viewers of public television, and one of the brightest programs of recent years is “Inspector Lewis.” Most of Season 3 aired last month on MPTV and all five episodes are out on DVD. .. more
Oct 1, 2010 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Inspector Lewis Returns
The dreaming spires of Oxford, with its idyllic tree-shaded canals and Gothic courtyards, has been the setting for two of the smartest, most engaging TV dramas of recent years. The first, "Morse," ended with the death of the curmudgeonly, classi.. more
Aug 18, 2010 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Saloonatics
And so yes, it’s timefor you’s to elect Art Kumbalek as your next governor. I and ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Sexual Perversity in Chicago: July 11, 2009
In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party
Somebody in the parks department has a great sense of humor. Why else would they book one of the city’s most morose bands to play in the brightly lit, flora-filled halls of the city’s horticultural conservatory? The Scarring Party, a Milwau... more
Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blog of the Week: Uppity Wisconsin
How Judge Koschnick Can Shave His Campaign Budget www.uppitywis.org Shepherd Express’ ,Expresso more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso